Elliott Rodriguez is running for U.S. Congress as a Democrat. The newly retired TV news anchor launched his campaign this week to represent Florida’s 27th District.

The district includes portions of Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables and Pinecrest.

Rodriguez said a main item on his agenda is trying to lower the cost of living.

U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla. was elected in 2020 and currently holds that position. She also serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Financial Services.

