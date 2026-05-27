(CNN) — Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after leaving the Justice Department in April, she told CNN.

Bondi said she is undergoing treatment, including having surgery a few weeks ago. Bondi tells CNN she is still recovering and “doing well, though.”

President Donald Trump fired Bondi as attorney general in early April and Todd Blanche is now serving as acting attorney general.

She is scheduled to testify Friday in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Axios was first to report Bondi’s diagnosis.

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year,” Trump wrote in a post on X when she left the role. “Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900.”

For months before her firing, Trump had been discussing his frustrations with Bondi over what he believed was a failure to aggressively bring cases against his political foes.

She was also criticized for her handling of the Epstein files, which proved to be a never-ending headache for the administration and for the president himself as he faced criticism for his own friendship with the convicted sex offender.

This story is developing and will be updated.

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