MIAMI (WSVN) - The campaign trail brought gubernatorial candidates Byron Donalds and David Jolly to South Florida just over two weeks before Election Day.

Donalds was at the Bay of Pigs Museum & Library in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on Friday morning. The 47-year-old talked to voters about communism.

The Republican candidate spoke directly to Miami’s Cuban exile community as he made his opposition to communism clear.

The longtime ally of President Donald Trump is running on a conservative agenda, campaigning on issues like affordability, immigration and law and order.

Donalds said his goal is to keep Florida great.

“The foundation of our state is freedom and liberty, law and order, safe streets, family values, safe communities. We know we have issues when it comes to the cost of living, insurance, property taxes,” he said. “There’s more work that needs to be done, but you don’t undo that and get rid of our foundations. What’s made Florida the best state in all of America is a foundation around common sense and conservative policy, and that’s on the ballot in 18 days.”

Meanwhile, in Deerfield Beach, Democratic candidate Jolly met with nearly a dozen pastors from across the state as part of a Florida East Coast Baptist Association meeting focused on “faith, community and leadership.”

The former Republican, 53, said he has several cornerstones of his candidacy.

“Housing, healthcare, education and no data centers. That is the core campaign for governor. I would argue my opponent is litigating communism, socialism, division and vitriol, when I’m trying to focus on improving lives for the most number of people, I think, with solutions that arguably the other side just doesn’t offer,” said Jolly. “If they had other solutions, they would have offered them, but they don’t. I think this comes down to change versus more of the same.”

Voters are set to cast their ballots in just 18 days, on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.