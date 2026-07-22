MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade leaders and community advocates gathered on Wednesday to show a united front in their fight against ending legal protections for Haitians.

The group held a press conference in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood to warn lawmakers that ending temporary protected status for these hundreds of thousands of people could prove devastating to South Florida families and its economy.

“These are taxpayers, homeowners business owners. These are consumers to support local businesses and they are business owners. They keep our economy moving day in and day out,” said Miami-Dade District 2 Commissioner Marleine Bastien.

Haitians were first granted legal protections in 2010 following the devastating earthquakes that rocked their nation. Since then, Bastien said conditions have only worsened and that the Trump administration is wrong to say it’s safe enough to send these Haitian nationals back.

“Temporary is temporary in as well that conditions in the country have changed. If thousands and thousands of TPS recipients are deported back to Haiti, they will return to a nation that is 10 times worse than when TPS was awarded in 2010,” she said.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the green light to the Trump administration to revoke this legal protection. Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security extended TPS status for Haitians for two weeks due to a court order.

But now, as Friday’s deadline looms, these advocates are urging senators in Washington D.C. to pass Senate bill 4814 which would extend TPS protections for Haitians for three more years.

“We call upon our senators, Ashley Moody and Rick Scott, to do the right thing. We ask our secretary of state, let them know, you know this community, you were part of this community. You know how important it is. Please, let’s stand together with our brothers and sisters. They cannot return. It is not safe,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “There’s not much time. There’s two days left unless action is taken. The Senate can act to prolong TPS.”

Advocates said TPS holders contribute to the economy overall and hope both Florida senators are listening.

“Ninety-five percent of Haitian TPS holders are employed. Together, they contribute $5.8 billion to the U.S. economy each year and pay approximately $1.5 billion in taxes,” said Bastien.

Those under TPS are urged to consult an immigration attorney to manage their case and discuss possible next steps.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.