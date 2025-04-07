MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Democratic Hispanic Caucus launched a county-wide billboard campaign targeting four Republican politicians who, they said, are betraying immigrants in South Florida.

The billboards are located above the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 74th Street.

They display the faces of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Congressional Representatives María Elvira Salazar, Carlos Giménez and Mario Díaz-Balart with the word “traitors” next to them.

“The message is overall the same. Protect our immigrants, protect the American dream,” said Abel S. Delgado, president of the Miami-Dade Democratic Hispanic Caucus. “The representatives that this community sent to Washington to represent us are not listening to us. We need to tell them as loudly as possible so hopefully they will listen to us.”

The billboard campaign comes as more than half a million Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans face the loss of their legal status in the United States as part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing crackdown on immigration.

“And now when they see over half a million of our people, immigrants, our community being forced out, they’re not saying anything,” said Delgado.

Over the weekend, dozens gathered outside El Arepazo in Doral as temporary protected status for more than 340,000 Venezuelans was set to expire Monday. However, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco stopped the revocation last week.

“I especially thank the fact that Judge Chen protected Venezuelans,” said activist Mari Carina Vega.

Delgado said the caucus feels as though the “Gang of Four,” as they call them, has neglected their constituents.

“We cannot send Venezuelans back to Maduro’s dictatorship,” he said.

Delgado said the billboard is just the beginning as the caucus said more are set to pop up across the country.

7News reached out to Rubio and the congressional representatives for comment, but have not heard back.

