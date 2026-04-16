MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of South Florida’s Catholic community are shaken up after a recent announcement by the Trump administration to cut $11 million in funding to Catholic Charities of Miami.

At the Archdiocese of Miami Pastoral Center in Miami Shores, Archbishop Thomas Wenski held a press conference with other Catholic leaders and members of the Operation Pedro Pan Group, where he said the funding will hurt children who need it most.

“Why this funding was cut off is a mystery to us, but I can say it’s not because of the recent dustup between the Pope and President [Donald] Trump,” he said.

The funding has historically been used to care for unaccompanied migrant children.

Officials with Catholic Charities said that for over six decades, the program has provided a safe space to children fleeing political oppression and violence. Now, with the U.S. government’s recent move, they fear that space may disappear within months.

“Catholic Charities will go on. The Catholic Church certainly will go on. Who loses? The children lose,” said Catholic Charities CEO Peter Routsis-Arroyo.

The partnership between the U.S. government and Catholic Charities dates back to Operation Pedro Pan, where thousands of unaccompanied children were sent to the U.S. by their parents after Fidel Castro’s takeover of the island nation.

“Catholic Charities and the Church took in over 14,000 unaccompanied minors fleeing Cuba. Those parents entrusted their children with Catholic Charities and the Church,” said Routsis-Arroyo.

Some of the children taken in by the Church were present at the news conference and praised the organization’s efforts.

“They gave the protection and the guidance that we so needed at such a vulnerable time,” said Dr. Graciela Anrrich, Vice President of the Pedro Pan Board of Directors.

The move by the Trump administration came amid rising tensions between the Trump administration and Pope Leo. But administration officials tout a recent decline in border crossings.

Wenski, however, says it’s all political gamesmanship.

“The numbers are low, thankfully they’re low, but you don’t end a program, especially one with this success record, because you’ll be hard pressed to reinstitute it when another wave of unaccompanied minors comes about,” he said.

Catholic Charities said it has sent a letter to the Office of Refugee Resettlement urging reconsideration of the funding decision. If the decision moves forward, the organization may have to shutter within three months.

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