MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers heading to Wynwood and Brickell for Halloween celebrations this weekend should prepare for road closures, parking restrictions and increased pedestrian traffic.

The Miami Police Department announced several traffic restrictions that will take effect Saturday evening and continue into Sunday morning as crowds gather for Halloween festivities.

In Wynwood, Northwest Second Avenue will be closed between Northwest 22nd and 25th streets beginning Saturday at 9 p.m. The roadway is expected to reopen Sunday at 5 a.m.

Police also announced parking restrictions along Northwest Second Avenue and North Miami Avenue between Northwest 20th and 29th streets.

The no-parking restrictions will begin Saturday at 5 a.m. and remain in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.

In Brickell, South Miami Avenue will be closed between Southeast Ninth and 10th streets beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. The road is expected to reopen Sunday at 5 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their routes ahead of time, expect delays and remain alert for pedestrians throughout both neighborhoods.

Those attending Halloween celebrations are also advised to consider rideshare services or alternative transportation to avoid traffic congestion.

Police are reminding residents and visitors to celebrate responsibly and use caution when traveling through crowded areas.

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