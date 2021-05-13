Woman accused of renting apartments, collecting deposits for properties she does not own

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested for allegedly posting apartment rentals on social media and collecting deposits from hopeful renters for properties she did not own.

According to Hialeah Police, from October 2020 to May 2021, 38-year-old Kenia Robles collected deposits through money transfer apps for apartment rentals, but she did not own the properties.

When people called for keys to their new apartment or for a refund, detectives allege Robles would ignore their calls. Police said Robles cheated people out of more than $25,000 in Hialeah alone.

“It’s very simple: when you’re going to rent an apartment and you’re reaching out through Instagram and Facebook and social media, the most important thing to do before you send any money is to go to the actual apartment and physically inspect it,” Hialeah Police Sgt. Yoshua Garfinkel warned. “Make sure that the apartment is available to move in and available to be rented.”

Robles faces dozens of charges related to her alleged fraud. She remains jailed on $169,000 bond.

Police said they believe there may be more victims.

If you believe you have been a victim of this woman’s scam, call Hialeah Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

