Westminster Christian students return to school following death of teen in boat crash

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) – Students, teachers and staff members at Westminster Christian School are starting their first day back from break with heavy hearts following the death of a promising student.

Eighteen-year-old Lucas Alvarez was among four teens on a boat in the Bowlegs Cut area of Islamorada on Sunday.

The 24-foot vessel hit a channel marker at around 3:45 p.m., sending Alvarez and two other passengers flying out of the boat.

Alvarez died at the scene.

He was a senior at the Palmetto Bay school, and now as students return to class on Wednesday, they continue to mourn the loss of their classmate.

Alvarez was captain of the school’s lacrosse team and described by others as a funny and caring man.

School officials have postponed all lacrosse games this week in Alvarez’s honor.

