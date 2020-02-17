Schoolmates mourn teen killed in boat crash near Islamorada

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends gathered at the family home of a star high school athlete who, authorities said, was killed in a wreck on the water near Islamorada.

Lucas Alvarez was an 18-year-old with a lot of promise, a senior at Westminster Christian School, and a captain of his lacrosse team.

“He was, like, the funniest kid I knew,” said Nicholas Feria, friend of the victim. “He was always happy.”

On Sunday, Alvarez and three other teens were on a boat in the Bowlegs Cut area of Islamorada.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the 24-foot vessel hit a channel marker at around 3:45 p.m.

The crash sent Alvarez and two other passengers flying out of the boat.

Alvarez did not survive. No one else was hurt.

“They’re saying that he fell off the boat, and when he fell off like, like it was instant,” said Feria. “They tried to give him CPR, like, nothing happened. He was just gone.”

FWC investigators said Alvarez was not driving the boat.

Classmates said they are struggling with the news that their friend is gone.

“I got a call from one of my friends saying that Lucas got into a boat accident and like, instantly, I didn’t believe it,” said Feria.

On Monday, through the Westminster Christian School Instagram page, school officials shared a picture of Alvarez and wrote in part: “A Westminster student since middle school, Lucas was loved by many and was known for being kind to everyone.”

“And, like, for him to be gone, like it’s terrible,” said Feria. “Like, he was one of, like, I could call him like a best friend.”

When students and staff return to school on Wednesday, they will be holding an assembly, and counselors will be available.

School officials also postponed all lacrosse games this week in the Alvarez’s honor.

The boat crash remains under investigation.

