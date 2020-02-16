Palmetto Bay student killed, 3 others injured in boat crash near Islamorada

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A student at a high school in Palmetto Bay was killed in a boat crash near the Florida Keys, school officials said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took place near Bowlegs Cuts, several miles from Islamorada, Sunday.

Investigators said the 24-foot Pathfinder hit a marker, causing the accident.

Three other people on board the vessel were taken to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

School officials said the deceased victim was a student at Westminster Christian School. They said he was a lacrosse player set to graduate this year.

