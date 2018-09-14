Video shows Hialeah Taco Bell employee refusing to take order from customer who doesn’t speak Spanish

A Hialeah Taco Bell employee is now out of a job after a customer’s video went viral online.

Alexandria Montgomery tells 7News she was trying to place an order at the drive-through window of a Taco Bell at 785 East Ninth Street in Hialeah on Wednesday night. When she attempted to order from the drive-through’s speaker, the employee said, “No habla ingles.” Montgomery responded, “No habla espanol.”

When she could not order through the speaker, Montgomery decided to drive up to the window and started recording video on her cell phone when the worker still refused to take her order because she wasn’t speaking Spanish.

“Do you have a manager here?” Montgomery can be heard asking.

The employee replied in Spanish, “She is in her house sleeping.”

The worker then tells Montgomery to leave because there is another car behind her.

“There is no one who speaks English,” she says in Spanish. “This is Hialeah, I’m sorry.”

“This is America!” Montgomery replied.

That’s when two other employees can be seen walking up to the window, but neither person stepped in to help. At one point, the worker said she was going to call the police.

Montgomery eventually left and posted the video to Facebook that night. It quickly gained traction, getting 120,000 views in just over a day.

“This does not meet our customer experience expectations. We have worked quickly to resolve with the customer to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” Taco Bell said in a statement to 7News. “This individual no longer works for the brand.”