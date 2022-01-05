NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Video has been released of a vicious attack on a woman while she was sitting at a South Florida bus stop.

She was targeted and terrorized, and even tried to fight off her attacker. Fortunately, he didn’t get away.

The surveillance footage is shocking and cringe worthy, of a shoelace-attempted strangulation of a woman at the Miami International Airport central bus stop, on 3814 Northwest 25th Street, only several blocks from the airport.

Miami-Dade Police said that the video showed 27-year-old Arron Quinones taking the laces out of his shoes, before sneak attacking the woman Sunday morning.

He choked her from behind with the shoe strings before punching her more than a dozen times.

Eventually, she was saved when a good Samaritan interfered.

She was later treated on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Police said that Quinones fled the scene after the attack.

Eventually, he was taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police and booked into jail on an attempted murder charge.

In Miami-Dade bond court, he was placed on a $250,000 bond, and an order to stay away from the 26-year-old victim.

