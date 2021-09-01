SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the victims killed in a Southwest Miami-Dade crash has been identified as a beloved preschool teacher.

Karina Diaz, her husband and her mother were killed in a crash along Southwest 92nd Avenue and 72nd Street just before 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Diaz worked as a preschool teacher for the past five years at the Creative Learning Center in the Kendall area.

Diaz and her husband were driving to drop her mother off for dialysis when a speeding driver crashed into their vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the driver of a Range Rover was speeding on the Palmetto and got off the expressway.

​That’s when an officer tried to pull him over, but the driver refused to stop.

“Once the subject approached the intersection on 92nd Avenue and 72nd Street, that’s when it collided with a vehicle, a four-door sedan that had three occupants inside,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “Unfortunately, all three were deceased on the scene.”

Authorities believe the driver who caused the crash was under the influence. He is currently at Kendall Regional recovering from surgery.

CLC Director Emilu Alvarez has since released the following statement:

“We are all devastated a beautiful person, dedicated teacher to her children and families, and a sister in education that was loved by all staff. She leaves us as her legacy, her daughter, our Ms. Betty which is one of my teacher assistants.”

The director said she knew something wasn’t right on Tuesday morning because Diaz always arrived on time and if she ever was running late, she would send a text.

Diaz’s 20-year-old daughter said her entire world was in that car.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.