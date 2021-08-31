SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have died following a serious crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Southwest 92nd Avenue and 72nd Street, at around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Mario Rodriguez said he was there moments after the driver of a white Range Rover hit and killed three people

“It was terrible,” he said.

The fatal crash, caught on surveillance video, happened early Tuesday morning near Southwest 92nd Avenue and Sunset Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade, after police said the Range Rover, that was speeding on the Palmetto, got off.

​That’s when an officer saw tried to pull him over, but the driver refused to stop.

“Once the subject approached the intersection on 92nd Avenue and 72nd Street, that’s when it collided with a vehicle, a four-door sedan that had three occupants inside,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “Unfortunately, all three were deceased on the scene.”

Surveillance video showed the moment the cars crashed, which then sent the Range Rover spinning out of control down Sunset Drive.

The crash has since been cleaned up, and there’s damage still left behind. At least three trees were knocked down, and the victims’ car came to an end at the sign of the dentist’s office. Right beside it, someone left a stuffed animal and a cross.

“Our hearts go out to the family. It’s a sad day to have to report something like this,” Zabaleta said.

The victims were two women and one man. The surviving driver was taken to Kendall Regional for surgery.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.