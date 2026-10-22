OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed security guard was arrested in Opa-locka after police said he refused to surrender his rifle and threatened officers during a confrontation that began with a complaint about loud music.

According to an arrest report, 34-year-old Demetris Jones was working as a security guard at a property in the 13800 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue Wednesday night when officers responded to a noise complaint.

Police said officers spotted Jones wearing a security uniform and carrying an American Tactical rifle slung around his neck while walking near civilians.

During a security inspection, officers discovered Jones did not have an active armed security license.

His license was listed as “subject to review,” according to the report.

When officers instructed Jones to disarm himself, investigators said he became confrontational and assumed an “aggressive fighting stance” while holding the rifle at his side.

According to the report, Jones refused to surrender the firearm and repeatedly challenged officers, telling one officer “to shoot him.”

Police said Jones continued making verbal threats while refusing multiple commands to disarm.

Officers eventually managed to safely take the rifle from Jones and place him under arrest.

Jones was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, threatening death or bodily harm to a law enforcement officer, engaging in security services without a license and carrying a firearm as a security officer without a Class G license.

During a bond court appearance Thursday, a judge found probable cause and set his bond at $2,001.

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