Tip jar money at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea candy store stolen for 2nd time in 3 months

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief has brought a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea candy store to its tipping point when he was caught on surveillance video stealing money meant to help honor veterans, the second time the business has been targeted in less than three months.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the subject came into Jan’s Homemade Candies, located at 4327 N. Ocean Drive, on Tuesday and asked owner Jan Lendi if she could break two $10 bills.

Officials said, when Lendi said she couldn’t give change unless a transaction was made, the man left.

Or so Lendi thought.

Surveillance video shows the store owner turning her back. Moments later, the subject is seen making his way back to the candy counter and sticking his hand in the donation jar.

Officials said the thief made off with $50.

Lendi and her husband Bob, who both own the store, said the cash inside the jar isn’t made for them, but to give back to veterans.

“If a veteran comes in the store, or a police officer or a fireman, one of the ways we want to say ‘thank you for serving’ is by giving them a chocolate treat,” said Bob.

Back in Aug. 24, deputies arrested 24-year-old Brenda Trochez days after, they said, she was caught on surveillance camera stealing money from the Lendis’ jar.

“I’m happy. She’s not going to be out there doing it to anybody else,” Lendi said at the time of the arrest.

Now that they have been targeted again, the Lendis hope authorities can quickly catch this latest crook and take him off the street.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.