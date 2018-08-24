Deputies arrest woman accused of stealing tip jar from Lauderdale-by-the-Sea candy store

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested one of the women who investigators believe was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea candy store.

On Friday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 24-year-old Brenda Trochez. Deputies said she was one of two women seen on surveillance video walking into Jan’s Homemade Candies, located at 4327 N. Ocean Drive, Monday evening.

Trochez has been arrested at least eight times in Broward County since her 18th birthday.

After browsing the store, Trochez and the other unidentified woman grabbed the tip jar — which was used to help raise money for wounded soldiers — next to the cash register.

Owners 71-year-old Bob Lendi and 73-year-old Jan Lendi said they’re happy an arrest has been made.

“I’m happy,” said Jan. “She’s not gonna be out there doing it to anybody else and Crime Stoppers and my Facebook Page works.”

“Here’s an opportunity for a person to turn their life around, and the example that she sets may help other people turn their lives around,” said Bob.

BSO said Trochez’s accomplice remains at large.

If you have any information on the second woman involved in this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.