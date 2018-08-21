Surveillance video captures women stealing tip jar from Lauderdale-by-the-Sea candy store

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea are looking for two women who were caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a candy store.

The two women walked into Jan’s Homemade Candies, located at 4327 N. Ocean Drive, Monday evening.

Security video from inside the store shows the pair appearing to browse for a few seconds before spotting the tip jar next to the cash register.

One of the women can be seen grabbing the container. The two then walked out together.

Anyone with information on the identities of the women is asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at (954) 640-4240, or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS

