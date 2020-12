TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida waitress was stunned by a generous tip.

Cellphone video captured Amy Pham’s reaction to a whopping $2,000 tip.

The bill was only $32.80, but the anonymous patron left a considerable 6,000% tip.

The Tampa waitress was left visibly shocked and grateful.

The waitress also paid it forward by sharing some of her tip with her coworkers.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.