DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV collided with a fence and stopped inches above the water of a backyard pool.

The driver was travelling on Griffin Road near Southwest 27th Avenue in Dania Beach when they went through the wooden gate, Thursday.

The driver told 7News he was driving tired after visiting a loved one in the hospital.

The family of three in the house woke up in shock when they heard the commotion in the middle of the night.

A little girl on vacation with her family said she heard knocking on the window.

“[And then] my dad came and woke me up,” Valeria Azuara recalled.

This young visitor said she would still use the pool while she is here.

“It’s weird, a little weird,” Azuara said.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

BSO is investigating the scene.

