MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A fashion stylist was arrested after police said he took six luxury handbags worth nearly $272,000 from a longtime client and failed to return them.

Shaquille Alexander Albert Grant, 31, was arrested Sept. 30 and is facing a first-degree grand theft charge.

According to a Miramar Police probable cause affidavit, officers began investigating after responding to a residence in August regarding a reported theft.

The victim told investigators she discovered several designer handbags missing from her closet.

Police said Grant had worked as the victim’s fashion stylist for about seven years and was authorized to access her residence.

The victim told investigators she had instructed Grant to take one handbag to be professionally cleaned, but he allegedly took six and failed to return them.

According to the affidavit, Grant repeatedly told the victim he would return the handbags but failed to do so.

Investigators later learned the handbags had been taken to an Aventura luxury goods business identified in the affidavit as “Cashingdiamonds.”

Police said a representative of the business told investigators Grant had brought the handbags there as a loan.

An officer contacted Grant by phone, and police said he acknowledged having the handbags and said he would return them.

The handbags included five Hermès bags and one Chanel bag with a combined reported value of nearly $272,000, according to the affidavit.

The victim told investigators she had not authorized Grant to take the six handbags and wanted to prosecute.

Grant was later taken into custody and booked into the Broward County Main Jail.

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