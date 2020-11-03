South Floridians swarm polling stations on Election Day

(WSVN) - Election Day has come and polls across South Florida are gearing up for voters to come out in high numbers.

Voters began arriving at the Miami Dade Fire Rescue’s Palm Springs North Fire Rescue Station, located at 7700 NW 186th St., early Tuesday morning to cast their ballots.

7News cameras captured poll workers finishing up their last-minute preparations less than an hour before the polling station was set to welcome voters.

The first couple to form the line at the fire rescue station said they always wait until Election Day to cast their ballots.

“We get here as early as we can before the rush we expected, maybe, no telling because of the early voting,” said voter Ron Smith. “It could be just a reasonable day of voting, but, the weather is cooperating, we’re just going to get it done.”

In Miami-Dade County, more than one million voters cast their ballots early.

In Broward, electoral officials said they expect a low voter turnout due to the high number of mail-in ballots and early voters.

At Rick Case Honda in Davie, voters started to form the line to the polling station ahead of its start time.

7News spoke with one man who said he arrived early to avoid long lines and mentioned why he decided to vote in person.

“In-person voting is just kind of, like, it’s the way I’ve always done it and I don’t want to leave anything to chance and forget about it, spill coffee on it or anything like that,” said voter Jason Spatafora.

In Broward County, more than 800,000 voters cast their ballots early.

County election officials in both Miami-Dade and Broward announced some rules that voters should keep in mind for election day.

Voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot before visiting the polls so that the voting process will move smoothly.

Lines at polling stations may appear longer as officials are still adhering to social distancing rules for voters’ safety.

Unlike early voting, voters must go to their assigned voting location on Election Day.

Those who still need to drop off their mail-in ballots can drop them off at one of these locations.

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

