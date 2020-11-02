Broward, Miami-Dade election officials ‘ready’ for Tuesday’s expected record-breaking turnout

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Voter turnout in South Florida has already reached record numbers, but there are still people who will voice their choice on Election Day.

With a heavy influx of voters expected to head to the polls on Tuesday, election officials in Miami-Dade and Browatrd counties said they are prepared for the expected hundreds of thousands who will cast their ballots.

“We are ready,” said Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Christina White. “Our poll workers have been trained, our equipment tested. We’re ready to open our doors tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.”

Both campaigns spent the weekend in South Florida as early voting wrapped up, and the turnout so far has been record-breaking.

“People have front-loaded the election,” said Broward County Supervisor of Elections Supervisor Peter Antonacci. “Almost 70% of our voters have already cast a ballot, and it’s not Election Day yet.”

As of Monday morning, Miami-Dade County reported a total of 1,002,901 early and mail-in ballots cast, while Broward County reported 821,118 total votes.

“We still have Election Day to go. In the last presidential, we had 998,000 people vote in total so we are certainly seeing the enthusiasm of our voters,” said White.

As poll workers prepare for Tuesday, law enforcement officials said they are ready to ensure voters’ safety.

“We are prepared for Election Day. We have a lot of officers working,” said City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

“We will respond to any polling sites that have any issues. We’re here to protect their right to vote,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich.

White said voters should be mindful of a few guidelines.

“You have to go to your assigned precinct on Election Day, unlike early voting,” she said. “Look at your voter information card, go on their website, make sure that you know where to vote 7 a.m to 7 p.m. and make sure you bring a valid photo ID of you.”

White also said the polling locations are taking precautions for COVID-19, so voters may have to wait a short amount of time due to social distancing guidelines. They will also be required to wear a face covering.

Those who have a mail-in ballot who have not mailed it in are being asked to drop it off at an official ballot dropbox located across the county.

To find an official mail-in ballot dropbox, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.