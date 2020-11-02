Where to drop off your mail-in ballot in South Florida on Election Day

Early voting has come to an end, but mail-in ballots can still be dropped off at select locations.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, voters who received a mail-in ballot can return their ballots to four locations:
- Miami-Dade Elections Department
2700 NW 87th Avenue
Miami, FL 33172
- Stephen P. Clark Center, Elections Branch Office
111 NW 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128
- North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183rd Street
Miami Gardens FL 33056
- South Dade Regional Library
10750 SW 211th Street
Cutler Bay, FL 33189
The ballots must be returned no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, click here.
BROWARD
Mail-in ballots can be brought to two locations in Broward County.
- Lauderhill Mall Voting Equipment Center
1501 N.W. 40th Ave.
Lauderhill, FL 33313
- Brickell Avenue entrance to the Broward Supervisor of Elections office
115 S. Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballots.
MONROE
Mail-in ballots can be brought to any of the three different Supervisor of Elections office locations in the Florida Keys.
- Main Office
530 Whitehead Street #101
Key West, Florida 33040-6577
- Marathon Branch
100th Street Center
10015 Overseas Hwy
Marathon, Florida 33050
- Key Largo Branch
Murray Nelson Center
102050 Overseas Highway #137
Key Largo, Florida 33037-2785
Ballots must be returned no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, click here.
