South Florida Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver Thanksgiving food to nearly 600 recipients

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not being with others on Thanksgiving can bring feelings of loneliness, but one South Florida organization is reaching out to help those community members in need.

7News cameras were there when over 250 Meals on Wheels volunteers picked up boxes of food at a warehouse in Fort Lauderdale to deliver them to nearly 600 recipients throughout Broward County.

This year is the organization’s 36th annual Thanksgiving event.

The volunteers said they are thankful for the donors who helped them provide food to the recipients this year.

The meals are mostly delivered to homebound senior citizens who live alone.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Meals on Wheels continues to provide for the community.

“It’s in our blood but it’s on a day like today, it’s amazing to see all these people spend their Thanksgiving morning to come out and take care of their neighbors,” said South Florida Meals on Wheels Executive Director Mark Alder.

“It’s pretty important. If they’re all alone by themselves, just to know that somebody else is out there thinking about them all the time,” said volunteer Chris Beck.

“There’s a bigger turnout this year than there ever has been,” said volunteer Madison Porter. “I really like that. I really feel the love.”

In an effort to help the community, South Florida Meals on Wheels delivers food to their recipients five days a week.

