SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have made a second arrest in connection with a suspected cockfighting operation uncovered at a property in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Sergio Ruiz-Osorio, 54, was taken into custody Wednesday after investigators discovered additional animals living in severely neglected conditions, according to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The arrest comes days after Carlos Rafael Lezcano, 52, was taken into custody in connection with the same investigation.

Authorities initially discovered thousands of roosters and suspected cockfighting equipment on a 10-acre property near Southwest 51st Street and 122nd Avenue.

According to the arrest report, detectives searched another section of the property Wednesday and found approximately 125 roosters, 16 dogs, three cats, goats, turtles and various birds.

Investigators said the animals appeared to have no access to food or drinking water.

Detectives contacted Ruiz-Osorio using a phone number listed on a sign outside the property.

He identified himself as the owner of the animals and told investigators he was in Naples but would return to the property, police said.

Ruiz-Osorio later arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

Miami-Dade Animal Services removed all animals from the property.

Ruiz-Osorio was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for booking. He faces two felony charges related to animal fighting and animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.