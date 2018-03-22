Police rescue elderly woman trapped under bed in Miami Beach home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police officers rescued an 89-year-old woman who fell on the floor and was there for several days in her Miami Beach home.

Residents who were concerned about their elderly neighbor, Violeta Pilgrim, called Miami Beach Police for help. Little did they know she was trapped under her bed and had been there for six days.

“A concerned individual hasn’t heard from his friend, someone who he treats as his mother in over five days,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “He’s concerned. He calls police. We arrive.”

Body cam video captured the scene near Second Street and Collins Avenue when one of the officers tried to make contact with the woman.

“They decided to come around the side of the building, the rear of the building,” Rodriguez said. “They started banging on windows.”

That’s when they saw the woman on the floor. One of the officers pulled the screen from the window and rescued Pilgrim.

“They were able to rescue an elderly female who had been lying, trapped under her bed for six days,” Rodriguez said.

She remained there, with no food or water, hoping someone would help her.

Body cam video captured the urgency in the officers’ voices. “Officers dragged that white piece of concrete and they propped themselves above it and climbed into that unit,” Rodriguez said. “He later raised the mattress, raised the bed frame and pulled Ms. Pilgrim from underneath that mattress.”

Pilgrim has since been hospitalized and is recovering.

“She has a long road of recovery ahead of her, but she knows she has the Miami Beach Police Department now as an extended family,” Rodriguez said.

The two officers who worked to save the elderly woman were recognized for their actions.

