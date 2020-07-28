Police have video in case of missing woman believed to be mother of boy found in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are reviewing surveillance video linked to the disappearance of a woman believed to be the mother of a boy found wandering alone in Miramar over the weekend.

Meanwhile, her sisters traveled to South Florida from Alabama and are pleading for the public’s help in finding her.

The search continues for 21-year-old Leila Cavett, Tuesday.

Police returned to the neighborhood where, they said, 2-year-old Kamdyn was found wandering alone on Sunday.

Detectives have confirmed they have surveillance video but are not releasing the footage at this point because they are still working the case.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cavett’s sisters arrived at the Miramar Police headquarters to get an update on the search and investigation.

“It’s just starting to become a lot more real now, and I definitely just want to know that my sister is OK,” said Gina Lewis, one of the siblings.

Lewis, along with Karina and Teyana Cavett, said the 2-year-old boy is their nephew, Kamdyn.

The women, who drove over 12 hours from Jasper, Alabama, said they last heard from Cavett over the weekend via Facebook.

“She sent our grandmother a thumbs up on Facebook. It’s the last contact that we’ve known,” said Lewis.

The sisters said they learned Monday through social media that Kamdyn had been found in Miramar.

Ebony Williams said she found the toddler roaming the streets alone on Sunday.

“I heard the baby crying, so I walked over, and I realized he was by himself,” said Williams. “I asked him, ‘Where’s your mommy?’ And he kind of just like pointed everywhere.”

“I’m extremely grateful for not only that woman, but everyone that had to do with making sure he was OK,” said Lewis.

Leila’s sisters said she is never without her son.

“Since he was born,” said Karina.

They are trying to figure out not only how the two got separated but also why the two were in South Florida in the first place.

“That’s the biggest question we have, is why she was in Florida. We don’t know,” said Lewis.

Leila lives in Georgia and does not have any family or friends in Florida, according to her sisters.

“On July 17, we were on the phone for about an hour, and she was fine,” said Teyana. “She didn’t have any plans to come to Florida.”

Investigators said Cavett was last seen driving a white, mid to late ’90s Chevy 3500 with a maroon and red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window.

Kamdyn will remain in child protective custody while Miramar Police search for the missing woman.

The search has extended to Alabama. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is providing assistance.

“Our agency immediately reached out to Miramar, Florida,” said Walker County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson TJ Armstrong. “We’re willing to help Miramar, Florida in any way possible. Our prayers and thoughts are with this family as they try to just figure out what’s going on and bring everybody back together.”

Meanwhile, family members do their best to stay positive.

“We definitely don’t want to speak anything out into the world right now,” said Lewis.

Lewis also had a message for her missing sister.

“We love you so much. It doesn’t matter what happened. We will take you back with open arms,” she said. “We just want to know that you’re OK. Please just reach out to anyone.”

Detectives said they have received tips on this case and want more.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.