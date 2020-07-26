Police searching for family of boy found wandering Miramar neighborhood

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking the public for help in locating the family of a young boy who was found wandering alone in a Miramar neighborhood.
According to Miramar Police, the child was spotted near Southwest 68th Avenue and 18th Street, Sunday morning.
Officials urge anyone who recognizes the boy or has any information on who his parents or guardians are to call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.
