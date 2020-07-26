Police searching for family of boy found wandering Miramar neighborhood

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking the public for help in locating the family of a young boy who was found wandering alone in a Miramar neighborhood.

According to Miramar Police, the child was spotted near Southwest 68th Avenue and 18th Street, Sunday morning.

Need to Identify: This little boy was found wandering alone, near the 1860 block of SW 68th Ave. If you know who he is or have information about his parents/guardians, please call us at 954-602-4000 (press 0 for communications). pic.twitter.com/vWiPFtynTy — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) July 26, 2020

Officials urge anyone who recognizes the boy or has any information on who his parents or guardians are to call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.