Police seeking information on woman who may be mother of child found in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who, they said, may be the mother of a toddler who was found wandering in Miramar.

Miramar Police are looking for information on Leila Cavett, who they say might be the mother of a young boy who was found wandering in Miramar.

Police said they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Police said Cavett was last seen driving a white Chevy 3500 with a maroon or red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window.

This comes after 7News spoke to Gina Lewis in Alabama, who said she is the sister of Cavett, and who said the boy is Cavett’s 2-year-old son Kamdyn

“That is my nephew 100 percent,” Lewis said.

The boy was found wandering Sunday morning in the area of 1860 SW 68th Ave. by Ebony Williams.

“When I got out of the car, I heard the baby crying, so I walked over, and I realized that he was by himself,” she said. “I asked him, ‘Where’s your mommy?’ And he pointed kind of like everywhere.”

Williams then called police when she couldn’t find his family.

Lewis said she is relieved the boy is safe, but now she is worried about her sister who had been living in Georgia.

“Only the worst things possible are going through my mind because I know my sister, and she might do some crazy things sometimes, but she would never leave Kamdyn. She would never leave him,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she learned about the incident through social media. She said she is in contact with police and is hoping someone can help her find her sister.

“It would mean everything to find her and know that she’s safe because this is just out of character,” Lewis said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Miramar police at 954-602-4000

