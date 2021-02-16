Police find stolen car with 3-year-old’s medical supplies inside in Hialeah

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wheelchair, crutches and therapy shoes belonging to a 3-year-old with a rare medical condition were returned nearly a week after they were taken when her mother’s car was stolen from a Northeast Miami-Dade apartment.

Shani Cohen had started to give up hope on finding her daughter Chana’s wheelchair in the days after her Honda SUV was stolen. She started to believe those essential items would not be returned, but then, she received a call Tuesday morning from Hialeah Police.

“Yesterday, like, I really, like, not only gave up hope, but, kind of, I’m like, ‘OK, like, I have to start getting somewhat figuring out my stuff,'” Cohen said. “She had a hard day. She wasn’t able to get around.”

Chana was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy. She needs her belongings to help her develop and to freely move around.

Officers in Hialeah found Cohen’s stolen Honda SUV miles from their home with Chana’s necessities inside. The thief tagged the family’s car with the word “Stolen” on the rear window with spray paint.

“Maybe he still has a little bit of a heart left,” Cohen said.

The family said they are touched by the outpouring of support they received from the community.

“You know, I guess there’s people that care because you don’t really see that every day,” Cohen said.

Chana will return to therapy this week with her wheelchair, shoes and crutches.

Police continue to investigate the car theft.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.