Video captures man stealing car containing 3-year-old child’s wheelchair in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a car in Northeast Miami-Dade that contained a wheelchair that belonged to a 3-year-old girl, who suffers from a rare medical condition that affects her mobility.

Chana Cohen, 3, was diagnosed with a genetic medical condition, but that has not stopped her from being a charismatic, courageous, strong little girl full of love and spunk.

“My daughter Chana has a genetic condition called spinal muscular atrophy,” Shani Cohen, Chana’s mother, said.

Chana needs her special wheelchair, custom therapy shoes and several other devices that help her develop and get strong. They were inside of her mother’s Honda SUV, Thursday morning.

“Get my wheelchair and my crutches,” Chana said.

Cohen woke up to learn a thief in the night ripped off her Honda from the parking lot outside of where she and her daughter live. The family said they couldn’t care less about the vehicle’s whereabouts.

“He just took everything,” Cohen said. “At this point, I just want the chair back. I just want my daughter’s wheelchair.”

Security footage showed a man gaining entry into the vehicle before driving off from an apartment complex off Northeast 212th Terrace.

“This is for a child taking away — like Shani said — her legs, her opportunity to be able to maneuver,” Doris Buzaglo, the victim’s aunt, said. “Leave the wheelchair somewhere, send a message just so we can get that back, and we’ll be very happy.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.