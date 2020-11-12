Police find no credible threat after 3 reported bomb threats across downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have found no credible threat after someone used a payphone to call in three bomb threats throughout downtown Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, they received three different calls regarding bomb threats at three locations, Thursday night.

Police said the threats were made towards Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, Bayside Marketplace and the MetroMover station at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.

MDC Office of Emergency Management and Campus Public Safety is aware of a possible bomb threat investigation by Miami PD on or near #MDCWolfson Campus. However, law enforcement has determined it was not credible. ALL CLEAR NO ACTION REQUIRED. — MDCAlert (@MDCAlert) November 13, 2020

According to Miami-Dade College officials, police have determined the threat towards the Wolfson Campus was not credible, and they have since given the all clear.

There was also no active police activity to be found at the other two sites.

