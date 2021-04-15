Police arrest 19-year-old after scuffle with officers in Miami Beach; fight breaks out in same area hours later

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance and cellphone cameras captured two separate scuffles breaking out on the same day at a popular area in Miami Beach’s entertainment district.

A fight broke out in the area of Ninth Street and Collins Avenue on Thursday over what, witnesses said, was over a stolen bottle of liquor. The fight lasted for several minutes before Miami Beach Police officers arrived to break up the skirmish.

7News was in the area to cover an incident involving police officers that occurred overnight Thursday. As 7News was preparing to air the story, the fight broke out.

Surveillance cameras from the nearby Sherbrooke Hotel, owned by Mitch Novick, captured Kedyn Apelu, a nearly 300-pound, 6-plus-foot 19-year-old, apparently refusing to go to the ground despite the officers’ efforts to handcuff him.

Soon after, a Taser is deployed, and more than a half dozen police officers work to restrain Apelu.

“Spring break is a year-round situation, just mayhem,” Novick said.

After the Taser was deployed and the 19-year-old was restrained, officers would escort the subject to the back of a waiting police cruiser.

Apelu was visiting the area from Washington, but he would spend part of his vacation in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The 19-year-old was brought to Mount Sinai Medical Center before he was taken to the West Miami-Dade jail. He was booked on charges of assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

