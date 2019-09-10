Plane flying from MIA to LAX taken out of service after emergency chute opened

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines plane has been taken out of service after a flight attendant made a costly mistake.

The plane left Miami International Airport and landed in Los Angeles on Monday.

Officials said a flight attendant accidentally opened the emergency chute instead of the plane’s door.

Video captured the evacuation slide after it was deployed soon after the Airbus A321 pulled up to the gate.

According to the airline, as the jet bridge was moving towards the aircraft the slide deployed.

No injuries were reported.

