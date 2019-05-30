Papa John’s delivery driver arrested after road rage shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after firing shots at another driver in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Fire rescue crews responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 55th Street, near a Papa John’s, just before 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said a man and the woman who was a delivery driver for the pizza shop were in separate vehicles when they began arguing. The woman then pulled out a gun and began shooting at the man.

He returned fire and sustained a laceration to his chest while the woman was injured by broken glass.

7News cameras captured investigators on scene near a car with a bullet hole in the window.

The male victim was treated on scene while the woman was arrested and fired from her job.

It remains unclear what charges the woman will be facing.

