HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida school are reaping the rewards from the generosity of Office Depot.

Children at South Hialeah Elementary School were surprised with school supplies, Friday.

Office Depot donated 1,000 backpacks as well as crayons, pencils and notebooks for students.

Parents received a $20 gift card to use at the store.

Donations are also being raised through a three-month campaign to give to the entire teaching staff at the school.

