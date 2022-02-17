HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are advising no swimming at a South Florida beach.

Water samples collected in Hollywood did not meet recommended state requirements, Thursday.

Testing revealed high levels of bacteria between the Harrison Street and Minnesota Street beach.

All other beaches in Broward County tested satisfactorily.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

