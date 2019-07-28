New allegation surfaces against man accused of raping 15-year-old, posting nude video of victim

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new sexual assault allegation has surfaced against a Florida man who is already facing rape charges in an unrelated case, both involving teenage girls.

Eighteen-year-old Jorge Martinez stood before a judge in a Broward County courtroom, Saturday morning.

The judge denied bond for the suspect after an added charge of sexual battery against a minor.

Police said a teenager’s mother came forward with the new allegations after Martinez was arrested for allegedly drugging and raping another minor, leaving her in a coma.

Miramar Police took Martinez into custody back in June after, they said, he targeted a 15-year-old girl. He was charged with sexual battery, giving a controlled substance to a minor and making or publishing child pornography.

“Mr. Martinez provided drugs to a 15-year-old, sexually assaulted this 15-year-old, videotaped this and posted it on social media,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues at the time of the suspect’s arrest in June.

Investigators said Martinez uploaded video to Instagram showing the victim’s naked body.

“This is a tragic incident on so many levels. We have a 15-year-old victim that basically threw a party. She shared the invite on social media. Unfortunately, it got out of hand,” said Rues.

Police said Martinez attended the party but did not know the victim.

Brandon Dasent, an acquaintance of the victim, said he was also at the party.

“I saw him grab her and go into their room and close the door behind them, and that’s when I got up and went, ‘All right, screw this,’ and basically banged the door down, grabbed her, pulled her out of the room,” he said.

But Dasent said he eventually left the party.

At some point, police said, the suspect gave the girl two Percocets and took her to his house in Miramar, and that’s where the rape took place.

The 15-year-old was found unconscious with blue lips and was taken to Palmetto General Hospital. She was later airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital where she remains in “very critical” condition, according to officials.

“There was an individual who went back to the home and noticed that her friend, her lips were turning blue,” said Rues. “She described it. She was not conscious, so several of them decided to take her to the hospital, including Mr. Martinez.”

Martinez is expected to appear again in court on Monday.

