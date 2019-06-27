15-year-old girl in coma after teen allegedly rapes her, posts video of her naked on social media

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police have arrested a teenager accused of raping a 15-year-old girl and leaving her in a coma before uploading a video of her naked to his Instagram story afterwards.

Eighteen-year-old Jorge Martinez of Atlantic Beach has been charged with sexual battery, giving a controlled substance to a minor and making or publishing child pornography.

According to the arrest report, the victim had a party at her house on Monday where a witness said Martinez gave her two Percocet pills.

After the party, several partygoers made their way to the house Martinez was staying in, located on the 1200 block of Southwest 42nd Street.

Several witnesses said Martinez was offering to sell the pills at both locations.

A video was later posted to his Instagram story where a naked, unconscious girl could be seen in the background, according to the arrest report. He could be heard saying he had sex with her but, “the Perc got her knocked out bro,” said police.

One of the victim’s friends saw the video, recognized her and started to search for the victim.

The 15-year-old was found unconscious with blue lips and was taken to Palmetto General Hospital. She was later airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital where she remains in “very critical” condition, according to officials.

The victim has been left fighting for her life and remains in a coma since the alleged rape.

Martinez later admitted he was with the victim and posted the video onto his social media.

He faced a judge inside a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Thursday morning and has been ordered held on $550,000 bond.

Police are asking others who may have fell victim to Martinez to come forward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.