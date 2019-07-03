Additional victim comes forward against man who allegedly raped, posted naked video of teen on social media

MIAMI (WSVN) - A second victim has come forward against the man who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl and posted her naked body on Instagram.

Jorge Martinez, 18, was charged with sexual battery, giving a controlled substance to a minor and making or publishing child pornography.

On Wednesday afternoon he is set to face a judge with additional charges of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim aged 12 to 16 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Martinez was first arrested in June after a teenage girl was found unconscious by her friends at the house he was staying in.

According to the arrest report, the victim had a party at her house on June 24 in which Martinez attended, and was seen giving her two Percocet pills.

A video posted to his Instagram account later showed a naked girl lying face down in the background while he could be heard saying he had sex with her, but “the Perc got her knocked out, bro,” according to police.

Friends of the victim saw the video, recognized her and started to search for her.

She was found unconscious at the house Martinez was staying in, and she was taken to the hospital.

Martinez remains behind bars on a $550,000 bond.

