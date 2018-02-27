Miami Police searching for missing man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are looking for a missing man last seen in Miami.

According to police, 32-year-old Alexander Verdecia was last seen on Monday, along the 400 block of Southwest 16th Avenue, wearing a black shirt with a logo of El Zol 95 and blue jeans.

Verdecia stands at 5 feet and 9 inches, and has brown eyes and a bald head, officials said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 603-6310.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.