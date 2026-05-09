SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami’s legendary spokesperson Ron Magill reflected on his long career as a spokesperson ahead of his retirement.

“If you would’ve told me back then, that I’d be where I am now, I would’ve thought you were nuts,” he said.

He had previously announced his retirement last February.

“After 46 years of an extraordinary journey, with deep gratitude and heartfelt reflection, that I announce my retirement from Zoo Miami,” said Magill in a video message.

Magill shared his thoughts on his long career as a conservationist and spokesperson.

“When you get paid to do things that people pay to do, I almost look at that as a scam, and that’s how I felt pretty much most of my career,” he said.

The 66-year-old wildlife photographer began his career with Miami-Dade County in 1979.

“I mean I started here as a zookeeper, became a lead keeper, senior keeper, was an assistant supervisor, assistant curator, I kinda worked my way up until eventually the zoo director said ‘Listen, you need to be the spokesperson for the zoo,'” said Magill.

His career has taken him on the journey of a lifetime.

“I was able to go to Africa over 50 times and experience the great migration. Whether it be the wildebeests in Africa, the monarch butterflies in Mexico, you know the polar bears in the Arctic. I’ve been able to live this dream,” he said.

When he wasn’t travelling around the world, Magill spent his time in South Florida educating people about the importance of conservation.

“We’ve not inherited this Earth from our parents, we’re borrowing it from our kids. We have a moral obligation to protect this for the next generation,” he said.

One of Magill’s most defining moments was taking photos of flamingos huddled in a zoo bathroom as they prepared for 1992’s Hurricane Andrew.

The birds survived the hurricane, and the photo would quickly spread around the world.

“‘We had the wire services, and I remember getting news clippings in Kenya and Brazil with that picture in it. And I’m thinking ‘Wow that picture really took off.’ And to this day I think its one of the most iconic photographs of Hurricane Andrew,” said Magill.

Magill’s connection to flamingos is still strong. His first project in retirement is working to make the flamingo the state bird of Florida.

“We [got to] stand alone! No better bird than this! Other states wish and dream they could have the flamingo as their state bird! We can,” he said.

Magill also looks forward to spending his time growing the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment.

“I by myself have raised millions of dollars, put it in that endowment. And the thing that’s most important to me, is not a penny of that money can be spent at the zoo. That money can only be spent on protecting animals in the wild, and providing scholarships to students who have dedicated their career to wildlife conservation,” he said.

While Magill is retiring from his position as a spokesperson, he has accepted a position at the Zoo Miami Foundation as its Goodwill Ambassador and Conservation Liason.

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