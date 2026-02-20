SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is taking an important step in the opening of a new animal hospital.

Officials broke ground on the state-of-the-art 25,000 square-foot facility that will offer guests a behind-the-scenes look at veterinarians in action.

The hospital will include radiology and CT imaging suites, surgical and treatment rooms, a full laboratory and pharmacy, and secure animal transport areas.

Their current hospital was opened nearly 40 years ago and this project will be an upgrade for their animal residents.

The new facility is expected to be completed in Spring 2027.

