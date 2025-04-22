MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school celebrated Earth Day with some planting.

Students from Charles D. Wyche Elementary in Miami Gardens planted native trees in its food forest.

Prior to the planting, the student took hands-on math, science, and nutrition lessons related to Earth Day.

Some of the trees they planted include Moringa, Baby Rum, Loquat, and more.

“We have a banana tree. We have a tomato plant. We have leaves that we can use in the cafeteria to cook, oranges. We have a bunch of plants that we use in the cafeteria in our school,” said Solomon Nicholas, a student.

Plants at the food forests are chosen to maximize nutritional benefits for students and families.

