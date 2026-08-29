MIAMI (WSVN) - A young pelican is back where it belongs after a rough few months.

The bird arrived at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in May with a pouch and eye infection, feeling very weak and with injuries to both ankles.

After nearly three months of extensive medical care and physical therapy, the station’s medical team determined it was fully recovered and released it back into the wild.

To date, the seabird station has rehabbed more than 9,000 pelicans since they opened in 1980.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.