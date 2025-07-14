HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a driver who was injured in an overnight wrong-way wreck along the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah Gardens is speaking out about the violent crash that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north along the southbound lanes when they crashed into another SUV driving south near the exit to Okeechobee Road, at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the passenger in the vehicle that was traveling against traffic died in the crash.

“The Mercedes rolled over, and the passenger was ejected out of the vehicle, and that individual was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez.

Debris shown in the video posted by Only in Dade shows the force from the impact that sent 33-year-old Alex Nieves Jr., one of the drivers in the crash, to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

An emotional Bianca Nieves, Alex’s sister, told 7News she’s trying to hold it together for her family’s sake.

“I have to. My mom’s the one that’s going crazy,” she said.

A good Samaritan pulled Alex from his vehicle and gave him his phone so he could call his mother, who immediately came to the scene.

“That’s why we found out so fast. My parents got there before the rescue took him,” said Bianca.

Bianca later joined other family members and friends at the hospital.

She said her brother was driving to the airport to pick up a family member when he was struck. She said Alex’s son and other boys from the family were supposed to go with him, but decided not to go at the last minute.

“My nephew and all our little nephews, they were all together when my brother left. We’re lucky. My brother’s lucky to be alive, and thankfully the kids stayed at home,” said Bianca.

It’s not the first accident for Alex, whom relatives affectionately call “Junior.” He likes to race motorcycles and had a bad crash at the Homestead-Miami Speedway while riding a motorcycle in June 2023, posting on social media that he was committed to recovering to take part in a race that was coming up next month.

Jonathan Davalos, a childhood friend, said he was an innocent victim in this crash.

“There was a disregard for consequences in this situation that was very unfortunate, and a good man has to pay the price now for the rest of his life,” said Davalos.

Bianca said she’s just thankful her brother, the middle child between two sisters, is expected to pull through.

“Surgery on his arm, he has fractures to the arm, his wrists, fractures on his face; he has a lot going on,” said Bianca. “He is very blessed to be alive.”

The other driver was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Their exact condition is not known.

Alex has already undergone surgery on Monday and has another procedure scheduled for Tuesday.

If you would like to help Alex on his recovery, you can donate to the family’s GoFundMe here.

