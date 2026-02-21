MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An extensive police search led to a wanted person accused of a stabbing being caught and cuffed on the streets of Miami Beach.

The large police presence, pulling out all the stops, including drones and cruisers, was seen in the heart of the entertainment district on Thursday night.

According to Miami Beach Police, they were looking for a woman accused of stabbing a man inside his home.

With drones flying over the streets, ATVs canvassing the area, and several officers searching on foot, videos obtained exclusively by 7News captured police leaving no stone unturned as they looked for their suspect.

Detectives say the alleged stabbing occurred just blocks away from the police search.

Security cameras from Mitch Novick’s Sherbrooke Hotel captured fire rescue trucks rushing to the stabbing scene to check the victim out.

Luckily, officials say the injuries were minor despite being attacked with glass and being hit in the face.

Beach police say the suspect, identified as 30-year-old La’Rose Angel Sainte, was busted on Collins Avenue at Ninth Street as she allegedly tried getting away in an SUV.

A police drone spotted the vehicle and alerted the officers, who arrived to handle the rest of the operation.

Novick’s cameras captured a large group of officers descending on the suspect.

“An ATV with officers pulled in front of it, got out, opened doors, and pulled out the suspect,” said Novick.

On Friday, Sainte appeared in bond court, where Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer read the arrest report.

“It’s alleged you stabbed the victim,” said Glazer. “He brought her back to his place to have some fun, but then he found out she wasn’t Jewish. He didn’t wanna have any fun. Then there was an argument. It led to the victim getting stabbed.”

The arrest report reads that things escalated inside the home.

“The defendant grabbed a knife from the drawer inside the residence and held it toward the ground and said to the victim, ‘I’m about to crash out,'” said Glazer.

Minutes after allegedly crashing out, Sainte went straight to the lockup at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Sainte is charged with battery, aggravated battery, and criminal mischief.

