NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a driver who hit a woman and left her to die in a Northeast Miami-Dade street, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was struck and killed in the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue and 149th Street, just before 5:25 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross east to west and was struck. The unknown subject fled the scene without stopping to render aid or to call 911.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Jama Etienne, a neighbor of the victim, said she didn’t live far from where she lost her life and doesn’t understand who could have done this.

“Very upset. I hope the guy, she, her or she, gets caught [and taken] to jail,” she said.

Detectives with MDPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit have not released any information on the vehicle they’re looking for, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

